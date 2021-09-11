Disastrous times call for unity

New York City flooded, tornados in New Jersey, no power, phone service or AC in stifling heat in Louisiana, California on fire (where 35,000 structures are threatened near Lake Tahoe), people being evicted into the streets…

Our president is up to his armpits in disasters due to climate change and a pandemic that was completely ignored and botched by the last administration, and all of this during the ongoing pandemic where some Americans are suiciding by this disease instead of taking a free, effective vaccine for political reasons. Not to mentions, another hurricane is on Ida’s heals!

It is time for every American to put on their adult pants, stuff their political opinions where the sun don’t shine, and support this president, and demand that Congress and the Senate pass the entire Infrastructure bill and the For the People Act!

And after this devastating hurricane has destroyed oil refineries and trucking routes, if there are gas and food shortages, the last person that should be blamed is President Biden! He is directing everyone from FEMA to insurance companies (some of whom are already denying coverage to hurricane victims) to do all they can to help all Americans in this disastrous time. I refuse to listen to or read any more critics who have no clue what they are talking about and think they could do all of this better!

I 100% support my president and the untold thousands of workers and rescuers toiling 24/7 (to the detriment of their time with their own families) to rescue and treat people, restore power, clean up and rebuild, and house and feed people.

If there was ever a time to actually be the UNITED States again, this is that time!

Jennifer Bates

Spokane