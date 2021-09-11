Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Disastrous times call for unity

New York City flooded, tornados in New Jersey, no power, phone service or AC in stifling heat in Louisiana, California on fire (where 35,000 structures are threatened near Lake Tahoe), people being evicted into the streets…

Our president is up to his armpits in disasters due to climate change and a pandemic that was completely ignored and botched by the last administration, and all of this during the ongoing pandemic where some Americans are suiciding by this disease instead of taking a free, effective vaccine for political reasons. Not to mentions, another hurricane is on Ida’s heals!

It is time for every American to put on their adult pants, stuff their political opinions where the sun don’t shine, and support this president, and demand that Congress and the Senate pass the entire Infrastructure bill and the For the People Act!

And after this devastating hurricane has destroyed oil refineries and trucking routes, if there are gas and food shortages, the last person that should be blamed is President Biden! He is directing everyone from FEMA to insurance companies (some of whom are already denying coverage to hurricane victims) to do all they can to help all Americans in this disastrous time. I refuse to listen to or read any more critics who have no clue what they are talking about and think they could do all of this better!

I 100% support my president and the untold thousands of workers and rescuers toiling 24/7 (to the detriment of their time with their own families) to rescue and treat people, restore power, clean up and rebuild, and house and feed people.

If there was ever a time to actually be the UNITED States again, this is that time!

Jennifer Bates

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Submit letters using any of the following:

