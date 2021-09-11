None of their business

There is a reason we are called The “United” States and this is not it. (“Portland City Council votes to ban Texas trade,” Sept. 7). The Portland City Council resolution would prohibit the purchase of goods and services originating in Texas because they disagree with that state’s recently enacted abortion law.

The last time states disagreed with each other was the cause of the Civil War beginning in 1861 in which over 600,000 soldiers lost their lives. Is that what we want in 2021?

What would happen if our local and state governments enacted laws that offended some other state? Would they quit buying Boeing airplanes, quit using Microsoft products or stop buying online from Amazon? Would our apples rot in warehouses?

This is not how states should treat one another. Take your disagreements to court, if necessary, but don’t directly attack the livelihoods of working Americans just to spite their governments.

Listen up, Portland City Council … you do not have jurisdiction over Texas or any other government entity in the country. Keep your nose out of other states’ business. Pass Articles of Condemnation if need be, but don’t hurt your fellow citizens. What goes around, comes around.

Frank Schoonover

Spokane