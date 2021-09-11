Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Ray Street off-roading

Ray Street from 17th Avenue to Thor Street at Fred Meyer — a MAJOR arterial — is in dreadful shape. Currently it’s like “off-roading.” Should be interesting in the winter to come. Plowing and driving on this major arterial will be worse than it is now.

I thought this was part of the last bond issue and I don’t even see it listed on the city’s “plan.” Based on the ratings I found on the city website (see below), I would rate the condition of Ray Street as POOR.

The city of Spokane’s scoring system to indicate conditions of street pavement includes:

60-100 – Good – Preventive Maintenance.

40-60 – Fair – Rehabilitation

20-40 – Poor – Reconstruction/Rehabilitation

0-20 – Failed – Reconstruction

Hope the city can get their act together to fix this major problem and help all the many thousands of drivers who use this route daily to get up and down South Hill. But it’s the city of Spokane and I’m not optimistic.And I bet they won’t even pay for all our car repairs and accidents waiting to happen.

Claudia Craven

Spokane

 

