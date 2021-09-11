This vaccine should unite us

A few years back I was reading an article about how excited the rest of the civilized world was when the United States of America was formed. These older countries were rooting for this very young nation, watching to see it succeed in promised freedoms. Some even came to be a part of the young nation to experience first hand the promises it held.

All these years later the older countries still marvel at the young nation’s inventions, creations, and the willingness of the young nation to help other countries in times of need. Then the whole world was affected by a horrible pandemic, closing us off from one another for so long that it exhausted everyone. When a vaccine for this worldwide pandemic was made available, the citizens of this very young nation turned on each other, making it a political issue, with some refusing to take it. It’s a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC, nothing political about it.

The old countries of the world, (those lucky enough to get the vaccine), get it for each other and to save their population. I’d like to see the promise of this young nation continue and grow old. Please unite us in this, get vaccinated.

Laura Hegel

Spokane