Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

This vaccine should unite us

A few years back I was reading an article about how excited the rest of the civilized world was when the United States of America was formed. These older countries were rooting for this very young nation, watching to see it succeed in promised freedoms. Some even came to be a part of the young nation to experience first hand the promises it held.

All these years later the older countries still marvel at the young nation’s inventions, creations, and the willingness of the young nation to help other countries in times of need. Then the whole world was affected by a horrible pandemic, closing us off from one another for so long that it exhausted everyone. When a vaccine for this worldwide pandemic was made available, the citizens of this very young nation turned on each other, making it a political issue, with some refusing to take it. It’s a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC, nothing political about it.

The old countries of the world, (those lucky enough to get the vaccine), get it for each other and to save their population. I’d like to see the promise of this young nation continue and grow old. Please unite us in this, get vaccinated.

Laura Hegel

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430