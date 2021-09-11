Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We need a new park

Spokane has a lot of parks. It’s very nice for most Spokanites. We have parks for organized sports, random strollers, cyclists, dogs, eating, music, golf, monuments, industry, etc. We have a new indoor park for track, and another for indoor skating and one for outdoor skating, and indoor and outdoor swimming. We’ll soon get a new football stadium.

We need a type of park that serves a real unmet need. We should create a number of campgrounds for people who like to sleep, but find themselves driven from pillar to post by housed people. I’m not suggesting hobo jungles but very basic campgrounds that are well kept at free or a sliding scale.

There would be few expenses, compared to an indoor track facility. Construction of toilets and showers and shelters, and regular, as in daily cleaning of the park and surrounding area.

Staff might be needed, social work and policing would need to be readily available to keep the peace, but rules should not be enforced any more strictly than elsewhere. Service groups could concentrate their outreach in the camps, drawing needy people to the camps.

If we provide this basic service, people might move off the bridges and alleys and riverside. The city would be neater and more charitable.

Terry Sawyer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430