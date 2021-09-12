Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The right move

Despite critics’ attacks, President Biden did the right thing in directing the U.S. military to successfully extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies to end America’s longest war.

After the departure of the last C-17 cargo plane from Kabul, Biden said, “I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not going to extend a forever exit.’” It was certain that the final departure from two decades of war would be difficult, with inevitable violence, no matter when it was conducted.

Former President Trump had set the stage for this event by his “peace deal“ with the Taliban and his drawdown of American troops, with the final withdrawal scheduled in May. As a prominent foreign policy scholar points out, “Biden deserves praise, not scorn, for taking a calculated risk to extract the United States from a failing effort in a misguided mission.”

Biden, whose son Beau served in the military in Iraq, pointed out that the less than one percent of Americans who are in uniform must carry the burden of defending this nation against threats throughout the world, and said “to those asking for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask, what is the vital national interest?”

As a veteran who risked his life for our country, I agree with Biden and don’t believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.

Jim Ramsey

Sandpoint

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430