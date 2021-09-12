Why copy California?

California leads the nation in homeless people, and it’s getting worse every year. Homelessness has grown in California by 40% in just the past five years according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In an effort to stem the problem the the state has increased supportive housing units over the past decade from 39,772 to nearly 66,000, a 65% increase. California’s recent budget commits another $12 billion to addressing this crisis, on top of many billions over the past decades. Since the early 1980’s the progressive refrain has been housing and more housing. Obviously it hasn’t worked. Yet here we are in Spokane doing exactly the same thing while expecting a different result.

Our City Council keeps up the refrain. Each year they state “If we only can build a few more housing units the problem will be fixed. But the next year, to no one’s amazement except those on the left twice as many homeless appear as if by magic. The left understands that if we subsidize solar and wind energy there will be more of it. Why do they not understand that if we continue to subsidize homeless living there will continue to be more of it. I walk or drive by people daily who sleep until noon, then sit around smoking cigarettes and dope while you and many others get up early and go to work. Perhaps it’s time to elect someone who has a better idea to combat the homeless crisis.

Hal Dixon

Spokane