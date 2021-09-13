A thank-you to our local ER’s

I recently spent 24 hours in emergency room limbo being transferred to get necessary care — starting at the North Side Deaconess ER. The staff were amazing! They were quick and caring and when they had to transfer to Deaconess Hospital, called ahead not just to give my medical status but to give me names of who would be caring for me there.

I was greeted at Deaconess with, Oh let’s get you settled and I hear we need to charge your phone! These outstanding caregivers were dealing with an overrun ER and still took time to grab my phone. I listened to the nonstop insanity and after 10 hours it was decided I needed a specialist only available at Valley, so off I went!

Again I found the ER overrun with sick people and the staff stretched thin! But they put me in a room immediately. The surgeon I needed, Dr. Barker, was only on call at Valley, and my hand was evaluated, a minor surgical procedure done and I was on my way home.

Listening to the chaos of these emergency rooms and seeing the weary providers put on a smile and keep going, despite the frustration that so many coming through their doors were only there because they didn’t get a simple vaccination and take precautions!

Please think about the providers and medical staff, please think about others who are in ER for non-COVID needs, please just think! A very tired nurse with tears in her eyes told me she’s seen more death in the past 6 weeks than in the past 6 months and most were preventable — making it even more frustrating!

Thanks to and respect for the many health care professionals I met at all three locations!

Cheryl Underhill

Mead