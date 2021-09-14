Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Be the adult

We enter the third year of disrupted school, sports, band, choir, socialization, regular life for our children.

The first year, all was shut down to save our children. Stop the spread of a deadly disease that we did not understand. To protect our children, their parents and grandparents.

The second year, we understood the disease, but did not have enough vaccine availability to protect those who were vulnerable. We sheltered our children at home, made them learn on line, shuttered in their dark bedrooms looking at a computer screen. We took away their ability to socialize, to play sports, to hold hands with their first date, to go to prom.

This year, we adults are just stupid and selfish. We have enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone. We know how it is spread. We know how to keep our schools open. We know how to protect our children. We know how to give them a normal life. We know how to let them have homecoming dances, football games, first dates, first kisses, a real education.

But we apparently don’t care. We choose to be selfish and not wear masks, not vaccinate ourselves or our eligible children. We choose to spread the disease and close our schools. We choose to permanently scar our children, to hinder their development, to harm their mental health. We are endangering an entire generation, and we don’t care. We are selfish. We are stupid. Our children suffer, and we don’t care.

Lynn Cornish

Spokane

 

