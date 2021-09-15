Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Forced childbirth not the answer

It appears the Taliban is taking over Texas. That’s what my mind imagines after reading “Supreme Court refuses to stop Texas abortion ban” and “Red-Alert moment for reproductive rights” both in the September 2 Spokesman-Review.

I can’t think of anything more demeaning to a woman than taking away her right to have a child or not. Don’t give me all this “every child is precious” nonsense. If that were true, every child would be loved, sheltered, fed, educated and more.

Children are our future. They’re part of our infrastructure. We should be investing in them. I’m not referring just to governmental programs. I mean private employers paying people a living wage. Keeping families in poverty isn’t helping anyone. Adding unwanted children isn’t helping either.

Marilynne Wilson

Spokane

 

