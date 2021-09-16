Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Fund just a money grab

Recently, our illustrious legislature passed the Washington Cares Fund.

They are having employers take $0.58 out of every $100 for a long-term health care fund.

To qualify for benefits from the WA Cares Fund, you must have worked and contributed to the fund for at least ten years at any point in your life without a break of five or more years within those ten years, or three of the last six years at the time you apply for the benefit, and at least 500 hours per year during those years.

But, if you are an older person still working, you will never see a dime of this because the majority of older workers will retire before the ten-year period. All your money will go to the fund and never back to you.

I am personally tired of our governor and legislature riding backwards on a white horse.

Please contact the sponsor of the bill: Sen. Annette Cleveland; annette.cleveland@leg.wa.gov. Also, contact your local representative and have this bill revisited and revised, or thrown out.

Norm Mossoni

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430