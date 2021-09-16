Fund just a money grab

Recently, our illustrious legislature passed the Washington Cares Fund.

They are having employers take $0.58 out of every $100 for a long-term health care fund.

To qualify for benefits from the WA Cares Fund, you must have worked and contributed to the fund for at least ten years at any point in your life without a break of five or more years within those ten years, or three of the last six years at the time you apply for the benefit, and at least 500 hours per year during those years.

But, if you are an older person still working, you will never see a dime of this because the majority of older workers will retire before the ten-year period. All your money will go to the fund and never back to you.

I am personally tired of our governor and legislature riding backwards on a white horse.

Please contact the sponsor of the bill: Sen. Annette Cleveland; annette.cleveland@leg.wa.gov. Also, contact your local representative and have this bill revisited and revised, or thrown out.

Norm Mossoni

Spokane Valley