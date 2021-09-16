Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Glad to vote for Chalich

As a Central Valley graduate and mother of four, I am heavily invested in the success of our schools.

Devoted teachers and coaches like Stan Chalich make our school district a place where our kids can grow, learn and thrive. Mr. Chalich has devoted nearly five decades to the children of Spokane Valley.

I am immensely grateful he is willing to continue his service. I will be writing in Stan Chalich for Central Valley School Board position #5.

Marianne Kartchner

Greenacres

 

