Glad to vote for Chalich
Thu., Sept. 16, 2021
As a Central Valley graduate and mother of four, I am heavily invested in the success of our schools.
Devoted teachers and coaches like Stan Chalich make our school district a place where our kids can grow, learn and thrive. Mr. Chalich has devoted nearly five decades to the children of Spokane Valley.
I am immensely grateful he is willing to continue his service. I will be writing in Stan Chalich for Central Valley School Board position #5.
Marianne Kartchner
Greenacres