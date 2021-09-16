No statues in Riverfront Park

In reference to the article in the Spokesman Review of Thursday, Sept. 9 (“Spokane Park Board to hear plans for Expo ‘74 King Cole statue”) on the Park Board voting on placing a statue of King Cole in Riverfront Park:

I am vehemently opposed to a statue of King Cole or of ANY person in Riverfront Park.

If the Park Board decides to place statues there, starting with King Cole, the Tribes will want - and deserve - one of Spokane Garry; the railroad buffs will want one of Jim Hill; etc. You will be opening a can of worms.

A plaque giving the geologic and human history of Riverfront Park, including the fact that Expo ’74 was under King Cole’s leadership, would be appropriate and welcome,

I urge the Spokane Park Board to keep Riverfront Park, or any city park, free of statues of historic or contemporary people.

Consuelo Larrabee

Spokane