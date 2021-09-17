Coach Few deserves privacy

It’s been said with great success comes great sacrifice. In the recent situation of (GU) Coach Mark Few, I don’t believe the sacrifice of his personal privacy is what the saying intended. Coach Few’s personal situation should be off limits, and he and his family should be afforded the right to respect and privacy during this time.

Coach Few stood up, took responsibility, apologized, and continues to take steps to move forward. Coach Few has worked his whole career to put not only Gonzaga, but Spokane on the map. He, his wife Marcy, and family have worked hard for our community non-stop. Whether helping inspire university students, leading a team Spokane may be proud of, or leading many worthwhile charity causes such as Coaches for Cancer, Coach Few and his family continually put Gonzaga and Spokane first.

What we should be talking about is, why honest and good people who have worked their whole life in the service of others are not given the respect and privacy that any of us Joes and Jills off the street would be afforded. We should be talking about why the national and local news outlets continue to disrespect the privacy of individuals who are successful and known people. We should be talking about why the news outlets don’t afford them those rights to respect and privacy.

Coach Few, please accept this thanks for all you have done, and all you and your family continue doing for Spokane, Gonzaga and our community as a whole.

Jonathan Ferraiuolo

Spokane