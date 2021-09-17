Inevitable corruption

“I do not know if the people of the United States would vote for superior men if they ran for office, but there can be no doubt that such men do not run.” (Alexis de Tocqueville, “Democracy in America,” 1835).

I disagree. There have been numerous superior men elected to Congress. However, they were not strong enough to resist the temptation of wealth, power and re-election. Like a head-on collision, chronic corruption is sudden and complete. Altruism is DOA. Each congressman succumbs to the communal tyranny, with We the People paying damages. And irony of ironies? We, WE, vote them in! Perhaps we sheep will exit our coma soon, and vote every bum out.

God bless America, and God bless our military.

Steve Brixen

Sandpoint