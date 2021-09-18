Climate and carbon pricing

As Spokane’s hottest summer on record comes to a close, we read reports on unhealthy air, homes destroyed by wildfires, and drought-stricken Washington farms. These weather disasters touch all of our lives. We are at a pivotal moment. We can choose to actively do something or bury our head in the sand as extreme weather events get worse.

The opportunity to take a meaningful step forward is happening right now, as Congress works to reconcile the 2021-2022 budget. A key component of the budget is climate policy, including comprehensive steps to curb the climate emergency. One solution with bipartisan support is carbon pricing and dividends. A price on carbon, paid by big polluting corporations, would discourage the annual discharge of the billions of tons of climate changing pollutants.

The dividends paid on these carbon fees would be distributed to citizens to subsidize the cost of cleaner energy. Including carbon pricing as part of our climate policy would uphold Republican principles of reducing government regulation while encouraging free markets, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Dividends appeal to Democrats’ desire for greater income equality and shared responsibility.

Fossil fuel companies have enjoyed an estimated 600 billion dollars in annual government subsidies, according to the International Monetary Fund. Let’s end these subsidies and encourage a cleaner, safer future. Write Senators Cantwell and Murray, and Representative McMorris Rodgers, telling them to include carbon pricing in the budget reconciliation.

We have a choice on how our future will look. Let’s choose wisely.

Shenandoah Marr

Spokane