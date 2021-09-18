Idaho’s hypocrisy

So, Idaho, that bastion of anti-federal government bile and criminally selfish COVID policies against life-saving masks and vaccines, is more than willing to accept a federal government DOD bailout, paid for with my tax dollars, to try and stanch the collapse of their health care system brought about by voluntarily unvaccinated sick COVID patients, all due to the deliberate ignorance and craven attitudes of Idaho citizens and so-called leadership.

That level of rank hypocrisy would make even the denizens of Dante’s 8th circle of hell flinch.

Jody M. Cramsie

Spokane