McMorris Rodgers lies

Is it really asking too much of our elected U.S. representative to be honest and truthful with her constituents? In today’s Spokesman Review, President Biden talked about restrictions that need to be imposed because so many Americans (read Republicans) refuse to get vaccinated (“Biden outlines plan for far-reaching vaccine and testing mandates,” Sept. 10). The article quotes him urging people to take advantage of the “safe, effective, and free” shots to help end what he rightfully called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In the next column, McMorris-Rodgers is quoted as saying “President Biden continues to undermine confidence in safe and effective vaccines.” On what planet is she living where President Biden has ever undermined confidence in safe and effective vaccines? Please, Ms. McMorris Rodgers. Can you at least try to be straight with your own constituents in this district?

Let’s work together to end this pandemic. Step up to the plate and stop making the pandemic your political battleground.

Carol Johns

Spokane