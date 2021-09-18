Wrangle the maskless

I have an idea for a new rodeo event at the fair: Mask roping. A cowboy enters the grounds at full gallop with a length of rope clenched in his teeth. On the fly he singles out one from the hundreds of unmasked fair goers. He lassos the fleeing patron.

As the horse keeps the rope taut, he leaps to the ground, tackles the maskless, and binds the hands and feet with a deft circular sweep. He applies a mask (with the fair logo of course) and raises his hands for the judges. This would provide both an exciting new fair attraction AND free up hospital beds.

Mike Gentry

Mead