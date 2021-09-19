Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Be responsible

As a Vietnam combat veteran who fought to preserve our freedoms and while performing that duty put my freedom on hold for over five years, I staunchly believe in our freedoms as citizens. But I also believe we as citizens have responsibilities that accompany those freedoms.

We may have a right to choose not to wear a mask or not to get a vaccination, BUT we do not have the right to infect others through our irresponsibility. We do not have the right to infect our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, father and mothers, husbands and wives, our neighbors — we do not have the right to infect anyone for that matter. Freedom is ours as long as we do no harm.

So, the choice is ours: either get a vaccine, wear a mask when out, or stay home. But do not infect me or anyone else. As members of society and of this nation we all have responsibilities to our neighbors to our country. Let’s acknowledge and exercise those responsibilities.

Jim Kolva

Spokane

 

