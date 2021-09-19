Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Not we, they

While I generally agree with the sentiment of Lynn Cornish’s sentiment (“Be the adult,” Sept. 14), I think that she paints with too broad of a brush.

She implies that “we” have acted in an irresponsible and reckless manner with respect to COVID mitigation actions endangering our children and society as a whole.

I argue that it’s not “we,” it’s “they.” We, the 70 or so percent of adults who willingly or reluctantly got vaccinated, the majority of us who masked up and practiced social distancing, did what was needed. If it had been left to “us” this pandemic would be largely behind us.

On the other hand, “they” the 30 percent or so of adults who, for whatever reason (mostly political spite I suspect), refused to do any COVID mitigation measures and have prolonged the social and economic disaster that COVID is. Worst of all ‘“they” are now endangering our children.

So, remember, it’s not “us,” it’s “them.” Let’s make no mistake about who is responsible.

James Clanton

Spokane Valley

 

