I am personally in favor of whatever it takes to get people vaccinated under our current Covid-19, -Y, -MU, or whatever virus infection and spread.

It simply seems to me that, if we were to spend as much on media education and persuasion as we will on litigating and enforcing mandates, we would come out ahead.

We have some of the most creative and powerful ad agencies, public relations and political consulting agencies in the world. Why not put them to work on solving this seemingly intractable issue of vaccine hesitancy?

We owe it to our friends and neighbors who are unvaccinated as well as those who are.

Don Endresen

Spokane