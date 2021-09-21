Eliminating hospital overcrowding

Here is a solution that will get all hospitals in Washington back to normal rates within their ER’s, ICU’s, bed occupancy and once again allow doctors and nurses to treat the people needing cancer surgeries, brain tumors removed, heart conditions and the like.

Let our State Legislators craft a bill that is parallel to the new Texas abortion law but instead of abortion as the topic, mandate that everyone residing in the state must be vaccinated. It will in essence “deputize” the public like they have in Texas and keep or even increase the $10,000 “bounty”.

The “Bounty Hunters” would first go after the lowest hanging fruit and would be lining up outside every hospital ER and every urgent care facility just waiting for a non-vaccinated person coming in for help because they are sick with Covid.

At outside events, in stores and the many other places where people gather, everyone will be masked up so as to not give a hint that they are non-vaccinated mask refusalist. They will be an easy pick for a Bounty Hunter’s lawsuit. Personal freedom will come at a new cost - $10,000 or more.

So here’s to you Governor. Call a special session of Congress and let’s get cracking! Let’s take care of this public health issue the Texas way!!

Jason Ernsting

Nine Mile Falls