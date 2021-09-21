A plea to the community

My friend died of COVID last week.

His wife is in the hospital now with COVID.

Their daughters are 16 and 20.

My friend won’t get to see his daughters graduate from college. He won’t walk them down the aisle when they get married. There may be grandchildren. He will miss the baptisms. And birthday parties.

He won’t give piggy-back rides to the granddaughters. Or sip pretend tea. He won’t go fishing with his grandsons. Or teach them how to change the oil in the car.

For months I’ve been trying to think of what I could do or say to encourage people to review the facts. And reconsider their decisions. To look at the numbers and notice the trends.

This is my best effort.

Get the vaccine.

This is not how you want your story to end.

Sondra Curtis

Spokane