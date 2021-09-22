Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A time for reflection

Lately I have been reading all the reasons that folks in Spokane have created to keep their anti-vaccine status.

While interesting and truly not founded in science, I am not here to judge. They have the right to behave as they see fit.

What I would like to say is this: Their decision has helped a more child-friendly variant to emerge.

Their decision has canceled all elective surgeries and procedures in our area hospitals.

Their decision has filled hospital beds to capacity.

Their decision has sent nurses in other areas of practice back to the bedside and is now preventing them from hugging and seeing older and more at risk family members.

Their decision has cost our high school sport teams to miss games due to COVID protocol.

I am not here to judge them, but I would like them to notice that others are

living with their decision too. Also, that while if and when they become ill with this virus, or their loved ones, they will be cared for. They will have a bed, maybe in a conference room or a classroom, originally used to train nurses and much-needed health care providers, or the hospital chapel where family would usually go for comfort and prayer.

They will be given every opportunity to become well again.

There are risks and consequences to our actions. Take a moment to reflect on them.

Linda Bruno

Spokane

 

