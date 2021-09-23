Chalich for CVSB

It is indeed an honor and pleasure to endorse Stan Chalich for position #5 of the Central Valley School Board. I had the opportunity to work with Stan for more than 30 years of his illustrious career at Central Valley High School. During that period of time Stan taught all three of my children in his history and civics classes. Whenever I talk to him, he asks about how they are doing.

Stan had a reputation as a tough teacher. Since his class was one everyone had to take, many were worried about passing in order to graduate. I witnessed Stan many times working with borderline failing students to get them through to graduation. He cared a great deal for each of them and wanted them all to be successful.

To have a professional educator with a tremendous understanding of the educational process as a school board member would be a great asset to the District. Add the fact that he is a valued member of the community and gives of his time regularly, and we have a wonderful new addition to the CV school board.

Please write Stan Chalich on your ballot for the #5 position for the school board. In these times of great unrest and politicization of everything, it would be nice to just have an expert who cares a great deal for his community and all of the children in it.

Dennis McGuire, retired Central Valley teacher

Spokane Valley