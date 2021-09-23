Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

COVID triage

Three MD’s wrote a recent guest opinion pleading for people to get vaccinated. “People’s lives put in jeopardy for thrill of fair.” (S-R Sep 15). They wrote: “people will die of COVID and some people, through no fault of their own, will die because they are unable to get into the hospital when they have a heart attack, stroke, or are involved in a motor vehicle accident.”

When the hospital ethics boards meet to make triage decisions, I suggest unvaccinated COVID patients — specifically those who made a political or “philosophical” CHOICE to be unvaccinated — get wheeled into the hallway. Their beds should be freed up for people hospitalized through no choice of their own, regardless who is more likely to survive.

Scott Morrell

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430