COVID triage

Three MD’s wrote a recent guest opinion pleading for people to get vaccinated. “People’s lives put in jeopardy for thrill of fair.” (S-R Sep 15). They wrote: “people will die of COVID and some people, through no fault of their own, will die because they are unable to get into the hospital when they have a heart attack, stroke, or are involved in a motor vehicle accident.”

When the hospital ethics boards meet to make triage decisions, I suggest unvaccinated COVID patients — specifically those who made a political or “philosophical” CHOICE to be unvaccinated — get wheeled into the hallway. Their beds should be freed up for people hospitalized through no choice of their own, regardless who is more likely to survive.

Scott Morrell

Spokane