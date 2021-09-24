Replace the CVSD board

It is time for a change in the leadership of our local school board. The current BORED members have served since the early 2000’s. They will not be going anywhere soon unless we as citizens invite them to leave.

I have attended the school board meetings for over 6 months and was at several meetings with school board members in attendance. What I found was they placate the parents and move in the direction they decide.

This August we had our monthly meeting. Interestingly the board switched the agenda. FIRST was the passing of the budget. Got to get your money! Then when it was time for parents and citizens to speak, the board walked out because we would not put on masks. Hmmmm. We did not have masks on when they passed the budget!?

I support Pam Orebaugh for Position 5. She is an educator in the medical field. I have seen her at every board meeting. She has had more events than I can count to answer any and all questions. She will fight for the kids — not the cash.

I have thrown my hat behind the write-in Bret Howell for Position 2 He has kids in the district and will be an eyes on the ground, for the kids board member.

This is a battle of EDUCATION. How do you want your kids educated? I want mine UNITED not divided.

Shannon R. Balmes

Veradale