Tax the rich

Jeff Bezos will become hundreds of thousands of dollars richer in the time it takes you to read this letter.

There is a bill in front of Congress called the Build Back Better plan that will give $$ to child care, housing, fighting climate change, expanding Medicare and much more. To pay for these improvements, there is another bill that would tax the ultra-wealthy. Making sure Congress passes these two bills is a no-brainer that the majority of Americans, from all parties, support.

Current tax codes allow the ultra rich to pay less percentage of taxes than the rest of us Americans pay. Yes, the ultra rich pay less taxes than 99% of all Americans. We can’t let this continue.

If you want the Build Back Better plan passed in Congress and if you want that bill to be totally paid for by taxing the ultra rich … you need to make your voices heard. Call your member of the House of Representatives and your two senators and tell them!! The votes could happen soon, so let your voice be heard ASAP!

Barbara Shaw

Spokane