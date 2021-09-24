Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Tax the rich

Jeff Bezos will become hundreds of thousands of dollars richer in the time it takes you to read this letter.

There is a bill in front of Congress called the Build Back Better plan that will give $$ to child care, housing, fighting climate change, expanding Medicare and much more. To pay for these improvements, there is another bill that would tax the ultra-wealthy. Making sure Congress passes these two bills is a no-brainer that the majority of Americans, from all parties, support.

Current tax codes allow the ultra rich to pay less percentage of taxes than the rest of us Americans pay. Yes, the ultra rich pay less taxes than 99% of all Americans. We can’t let this continue.

If you want the Build Back Better plan passed in Congress and if you want that bill to be totally paid for by taxing the ultra rich … you need to make your voices heard. Call your member of the House of Representatives and your two senators and tell them!! The votes could happen soon, so let your voice be heard ASAP!

Barbara Shaw

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430