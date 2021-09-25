Bad headline

Saturday’s enormous front-page headline “Is imervectin for you?” was an irresponsible framing of a serious health hazard.

Giving credence to the idea that ivermectin is a useful weapon against COVID-19 elevates the dangerous narrative being spun by COVID-19 “truthers” whose resistance to science-based mitigation efforts like vaccines and masks have prolonged the pandemic and led to the current crisis in our local hospitals.

De-bunking falsehoods, which the article itself does, is good, but many people don’t read past the headline. A better choice would have been “Ivermectin is for your livestock, not for you.”

Audrey Kaplan

Spokane