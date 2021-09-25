Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Do the honorable thing

Our hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated COVID patients. Vaccinated people with real life-threatening issues are being turned away or asked to wait, because there are no available hospital beds. The unvaccinated claim that the decision not to get the free and readily available vaccine is personal, yet their so-called personal decision puts the lives of others in jeopardy.

If you are one of those rugged individuals who refuse to be vaccinated and contract COVID, I suggest that you don’t go to the hospital begging to be saved. Instead, maybe you should put on your MAGA hat and “Don’t Tread on Me” shirt, grab your Bible and your gun and go out in the woods. Take a seat on a stump and swallow some horse dewormer. It’s the honorable thing to do.

Dan Davis

Spokane

 

