Opinion >  Letters

A slight correction about the Expo tax

Although my father, Maurice Hickey, almost certainly described the tax that saved Expo as about as popular as a skunk at a garden party, he wasn’t a banker in Spokane. Many of those who remember him know that, besides working for Pacific NW Bell Telephone and directing the Bell System exhibit for Expo, he also worked for several other organizations, including heading up the Better Business Bureau for several years. But a banker he wasn’t, contrary to what Professor Youngs from EWU mentions.

We are all fortunate indeed that the unpopular tax that saved Expo passed the City Council fifty years ago, leading to a different city than we would have had otherwise.

Kathy Finley

Spokane

 

