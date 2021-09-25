Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Suppiger deserves re-election

Gary Suppiger is running for re-election for the Lake Pend Oreille School District Zone 2 Board of Education Trustee position. I support Gary because of his passion for education.

Gary was my neighbor while I was raising my children in Cocolalla. After a 30 year friendship, I can tell you that Gary is kind beyond measure and cares about student success. He is a loyal and devoted husband, best dad ever, and a fierce advocate for public education. In addition, Gary supports learning options such as the two new homeschool programs at SHS. You can also count on Gary to advocate for improved quality while at the same time expecting accountability.

What impresses me about Gary is that he runs the math club at the Sagle school, volunteers two mornings every week and takes the group to statewide competitions each year. He has done this for the past 16 years! I’m sure his tutoring played a part in helping six of his students go on to become valedictorians at SHS. Gary is so humble I didn’t even know about this until recently. You can find out more about Gary Suppiger at Suppigerforschools.com.

Everyone who lives south of the long bridge except those who vote at the Garfield Sewer District or at the Sagle Senior Center are eligible to vote in the LPOSD Zone 2 election. Please join all of the pro-education voters in Zone 2 and vote for Gary Suppiger on November 2nd.

Linda F. Larson

Sandpoint

 

