Opinion >  Letters

What they’re made of

Shortly after 6:30 pm on September 22, 2021, I drove westbound on Indiana Avenue in Spokane using the left lane. A woman pulled next to me in the right lane after turning from a parking lot where I believe she was an employee. I then said to her, “You came out of Planned Parenthood?” She immediately gave me both an obscene gesture and response.

This sure made me think, “How immature of her.” Do all people coming out of their facility act in such manner? I wouldn’t be surprised if they do.

Something more this woman was probably unaware is that I am the very last person in the world she would want to give these actions. Because I have a very distinct God-given talent for expressing myself in my writing ability. She has only hurt herself and the Planned Parenthood business in what she did. My writing style I consider the greatest “weapon” I have for downplaying their horrible killing of unborn children in abortions they perform.

More irony to this story is that this happened on the very first day of a nationwide 40 Days for Life campaign in defending life from the moment of conception until natural death. Thus, this only goes to show that my presence that evening already had a significant influence in a right-to-life cause.

Patrick Kirlin

Spokane

 

