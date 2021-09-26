Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Ivermectin is not for you

I am an ophthalmologist and I live and practice in Spokane. I have participated in eye care projects in West Africa since 1989. Our projects are focused on the surgical management of cataracts and glaucoma. However,

we see many other eye problems, including River Blindness, or Onchocerciasis. This condition is caused by the bite of the black fly that lives along rivers. People have to go to rivers in order to obtain water, bathe, and wash their clothes. While the individual is at the river, the larvae of a parasite, onchocerca volvulus, are injected into the blood stream by the black fly. The larvae often travel to the eyes.

Our patients present to us with painful eyes that are often severely damaged. Examination shows the larvae “swimming” inside the eyes. The best treatment for this problem is Ivermectin. This drug works well against the parasite, which is not a virus. We also use Ivermectin in small doses twice monthly, when it is available, in an effort to prevent people who have to go to the river from contracting this awful condition. Because we use Ivermectin frequently, many negative side effects, including hives, seizures, loss of balance, and even death are seen.

Viruses are completely different from these parasites, and Ivermectin has not been shown to be effective against viruses. The studies that claim Ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19 are severely flawed.

Please don’t use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. It doesn’t work, and it could harm you. Instead of using a potentially harmful, ineffective drug, please get a vaccination against COVID-19. It is safe and it works.

Michael H. Cunningham, M.D.

Spokane

 

