I recently saw a guest opinion by former U.S. Rep George Nethercutt (“It’s time for Washington state to establish a competitive electricity market,” Aug. 31) on the need for a competitive energy market. I felt the need to chime in. Nethercutt is exactly right. As the energy landscape changes, we need to ensure that we have the best tools available to meet those challenges.

Both new state clean energy standards (CETA) and a new federal standard will require new technologies and whole a lot of innovation. The best way to get there is a more competitive energy market. While our state is a leader in hydropower, we’ve got to do more.

Nethercutt highlights a Regional Transmission Organization as one possible solution. RTOs are working very well in other parts of the county. Nevada, Colorado and Oregon are all looking at an RTO. Currently, 67% of the U.S. energy market is managed via an RTO model.

While our city considers limiting our energy choices via mandates against natural gas, we need Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and those in Olympia to need to find ways to drive innovation and provide choices for consumers.

Kelly Lotze

Spokane