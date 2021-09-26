Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Opt-in to Washington Cares

I want to share a story in response to Laurel Demkovich’s article (“As opt-out deadline looms, benefit for long-term care draws praise, criticism,” Aug. 29) on the upcoming deadline for working Washingtonians to opt out of the new, first of its kind in the nation, public option for long term care coverage, known as Washington Cares.

This innovative solution helps families to cover the cost of care associated with aging, or unexpected injuries. Wa Cares offers a public option that provides a wide range of long-term care services either in one’s own home — provided by family, or agency caregivers, home modification, equipment or if preferred in an alternative setting.

Washington Cares provides lifetime benefit up to $ 36,500; employees pay as long as they are working, and no premiums after retirement. Also, pre-existing conditions are not a barrier to getting this benefit, and men and women have the same benefits, unlike commercial long-term care insurance.

I would like to tell those under 50 that it’s not just elders who need care. A youngster in our family had an accident 5 years ago, needing long rehabilitation and recovery at home for 6 months, needed help to sit, stand, walk and carry out daily living activities. In-home supports are valuable along with home modifications. These supports were not covered by health insurance.

We are fortunate to live in a state that is building a fund to help workers of all ages, to cover expenses when we may need it. I urge my fellow Washingtonians to “opt in”, not opt out.

Aruna Bhuta

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430