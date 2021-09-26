We are at war

We have currently lost 656,318 people (1) in our US fight with COVID-19. We in the United States know how to join forces and defeat an enemy. We know how to defeat COVID-19, we just need to join forces and do what is necessary. I am so thankful for all the military and civilians who have given their lives protecting the freedoms and liberties we all hold so dear, and count on. I ask everyone who values our freedoms to do what they can to defeat this virus. Everyone, please get vaccinated or if not wear a mask, get tested weekly and stay away from others. We have already surpassed ALL previous war death tolls. So, let’s end this war. Now!

For a comparison of previous wars and losses see below:

Revolutionary War 4,435 US Soldiers lost (2)

Civil War – 364,511 Union Soldiers lost (2)

WWI – 116,516 US Soldiers lost (2)

Pearl Harbor Attack - 2,403 lost (5)

WWII – 405,399 US Soldiers lost (2)

Korean War – 36,574 US Soldiers lost (2)

Vietnam Conflict – 58,220 US Soldiers lost (2)

9/11 Attack – 2,977 Civilians (4)

Afghanistan (Enduring Freedom) – 2,352 US Deaths (3)

Tom McIntire

Spokane