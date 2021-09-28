Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

IPNF sale does not maintain biodiversity

Dear President Biden, please ignore Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s comments about the Hanna Flats Timber Sale at Priest Lake. A judge has found that the county-based Wildland Urban Interface used is illegal. Little should not support illegal projects.

Bonner County designated almost the entire county as a wildland urban interface (WUI) to increase log output, not protect communities from wildfire. The Idaho Panhandle National Forest (IPNF) wants to shortcut the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, excluding public involvement by the use of categorical exclusions throughout the entire WUI.

The IPNF has not kept its legal direction to maintain biodiversity. They are not adequately addressing wildlife security for grizzly bears. The grizzly bear, fisher, goshawks and many others depend on intact forests and road security and removal for survival. Please have the IPNF withdraw this sale.

Paul Sieracki

Priest River

 

