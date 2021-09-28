My endorsement for Chalich

In his decadeslong career as an educator for the Central Valley School District, Stan Chalich has demonstrated his commitment and energy to civic education and engagement. His teaching has gone beyond the walls of the classroom in his many visits with his students to my courtroom where they observed firsthand the judicial system at work.

I am pleased to heartily endorse Stan Chalich. He is the only candidate who is exceptionally well qualified for this important position. Please write in Stan Chalich for Central Valley School Board position No. 5.

Greg Sypolt, Superior Court Judge, Ret.

Spokane Valley