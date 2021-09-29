A common cause for us all to back

Anti-vaccine people are causing the rest of us to endure various hardships and costs. Our federal government is currently dispersing “COVID welfare” to states whose governors are failing to control the virus. Overtaxed hospitals are receiving federal surges of medical personnel, federally procured ventilators, and fed-sponsored portable morgue semi-trucks.

Other costs to America at large would be: elective surgeries/treatments canceled due to COVID-related hospital capacity overloads (rationed health care), negative national economic effects, and of course, ongoing unnecessary deaths among 90% of unvaccinated people in hospitals.

It is unfortunate that unfounded conspiracy theories keep many from being vaccinated. The efficacy of the vaccine is backed by science and the FDA, and supported in effect by entities such as Fox News, which mandates that all its employees get vaccinated. Also, professional sports teams, cruise ships, and most school teachers require vaccines.

An attack on our country usually unites Americans in common cause to defeat same. This is not the case with regard to the COVID enemy.

J. Gary Kavanagh

Spokane