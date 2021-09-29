Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Losing our compassion

Numerical statistics available on the internet or through media vary daily. Unemployment has improved but obviously not enough. Everywhere are “help needed” signs and vital positions in the health industry alter the standards of care. We are experiencing as never before shortages from computer chips to food.

The causes are described for us in the media: results of the pandemic variant causing death of those in the workforce, fears of contracting COVID on the job, some making more on government aid than on working, lack of child care, and the list goes on.

The gradual retirement of Baby Boomers (those born 1946 -1964) and the increased elderly population alters the number available to work. One statistic seldom considered is the number of abortions since Roe v. Wade passed (62 million). That’s 48 years of legal destruction of the population of potential workers.

As Americans, we often deplete or misuse our resources haphazardly with little regard for the environment. Our greatest resource — human life — is disrespected and devalued. Perhaps each of us need to analyze our moral compass where self-centeredness draws the magnetized needle away from compassion.

Millie Hynes

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430