Scrutinize exemptions

During the Vietnam War the draft of American young men into what history proved to be an unwinnable confrontation with the North Vietnamese communists was reinstituted from the days of WWII. At that time, 1970, I’d turned 18 and registered for the draft as a conscientious objector. Now, objection on religious or moral or philosophical grounds to the Vietnam War alone was a non-starter, legally. The belief had to be sincerely held, which logically meant objection to all wars.

Exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations are now “governed” by very similar legal language. During the Vietnam War era, all potential conscientious objectors were grilled by members of their local draft board. Mine was in Pullman. Members on that board were familiar with both of my parents since Pullman is a small town. I was questioned for roughly twenty minutes.

The people who insist they have a religious conviction to the COVID-19 vaccine should be subject to the same scrutiny.

Don Stacy

Spokane