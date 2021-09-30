Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

This is ‘unity’?

President Biden made a speech recently in which he warned us that his patience is wearing thin, then asked for national unity.

The past three presidential nominees of the party of the 2017-2020 “Resistance” — Obama, Clinton and Biden — have referred to large swaths of the American people as “irredeemables,” “deplorables,” “bitter clingers,” “dregs of society” and “chumps.”

For the president, even in his diminished mental capacity, to think that people for whom he and his predecessors have expressed such personal contempt will suddenly submit and obey is to live in a fantasy world.

Bill Manuel

Spokane

 

