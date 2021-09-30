Thanks to Sean Vestal for highlighting another of the devastating impacts of Coronavirus pandemic in the September 22 edition of the S-R. (“WSU nursing grads relate tales from COVID front lines”)

The wisdom of Stan Rushworth, an indigenous elder of Cherokee descent, is relevant: He points out the difference between a mindset of “I have rights” and a mindset of “I have obligations.” We are born with certain rights but we are also obligated to serve past, present and future generations.

It makes one wonder if those expressing their right to individual freedom realize the impact their decisions are making on people other then themselves. If they want things to “return to normal”, they are being counterproductive. We may never get back to the way we lived before this pandemic, but we would pretty close now if those who want business as usual would have followed the CDC guidelines and the governmental mandates from a year ago. Now we are in a succession of multiple phases from which we will may never get past.

As Vestal demonstrates, if we refuse to accept evidence from the primary care givers, i.e., the nurses, we will continue to overwhelm our hospitals. There is only one way back to normal and that is to follow the advice of medical professional and CDC recommendations. It is well to note that these always allow for medical and religious exemptions. But, here we are, starting all over again due to what charitably may be called willful ignorance.

Bob Johnston

Spokane