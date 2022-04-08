Letters for April 8, 2022

Response to Dr. Susan Alexander

I was disappointed to read Dr. Susan Alexander’s March 25 letter to the editor which unjustifiably criticizes my work in Ukraine and Poland.

I did not simply show up in Ukraine without a plan. I traveled to Lviv at the invitation of a hospital and submitted credentials and documents to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. After I arrived, the hospital determined that they didn’t need my help due to lower-than-anticipated patient numbers in western Ukraine. It is unfortunate that Dr. Alexander took that as an opportunity to publicly disparage me.

Dr. Alexander also criticizes my associate who has delivered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies and protective gear to Ukraine, suggesting that he could have been “arrested by the Russian military.” There have been no Russian soldiers in Lviv at any time during this war.

Despite the difficulties associated with responding early in this crisis, I was able to deliver a large quantity of medical supplies, provide direct patient care at the Polish-Ukranian border and conduct several crucial site visits to help an NGO establish operations.

I’m conscious of the risks I took, and I’m proud of what I accomplished. Ukraine will need more help in the future, and I intend to help whenever I can, even if that means exposing myself to danger.

It may be fun and easy to sit on the sidelines and throw rocks, but I kindly request that Dr. Alexander choose a different target.

Kyle Varner, MD

Spokane

Insulin and our congresswoman

Insulin is a life-saving medication for over 35 million diabetics, including over a quarter-million children, in this country (diabetes.org). Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in Washington (doh.wa.gov). Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted against a bill that would save millions of lives and unnecessary suffering by capping the cost of insulin for diabetics at $35/month. She apparently is concerned that saving money for these citizens would start a slippery slope toward the end of capitalism.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers should better inform herself with how necessary the medication is and how it is affecting her constituents, instead of concerning herself with the unfounded notion that insulin is a consumer product people can choose to forgo for cheaper alternatives.

Karen Latch RN, BSN (retired)

Springdale, Wash.

Political warfare

These past 5½ years, we, the American people, have received a rude awakening. Not only do the two main political parties disagree on nearly everything, but they absolutely show us time and again that they pretty much despise each other.

Not much is about us or for us, the American people. It’s all about those in the House and Senate and their deep pockets. It’s why these men and women stay there, and given the chance, till they’re in their 80s and over.

It truly is time to get some limits, be it age or term. These men and women think that we are so ignorant that they must take care of us, how? They refuse to work across party lines. One example: voting rights. Everyone should agree on that. That’s just common sense. Unless there’s a hidden agenda, one doesn’t vote against a bill because their party didn’t bring it.

And then there’s the Supreme Court justice’s wife’s texts to a White House chief of staff. Now there was a total “gut punch.” I always thought nothing could infect the Supreme Court. But then, Mitch McConnell says that Clarence Thomas and his colleagues should feel free to completely ignore all this. Once again, these people believe that we are so ignorant that we should believe that a Supreme Court justice and his wife don’t discuss politics or their jobs. These people need to stop laughing at the American people.

Laura Hegel

Spokane

In response to Robert Omsted

In response to Robert Omsted’s letter of April 1 (“Trump best chance with Putin”), I’d like to say that although Donald Trump always brags about his great relationship with Putin, I don’t believe they are friends; it’s a one-sided friendship. Just because The Donald says things does not mean they are true. He, his sons and the Trumpers say that if he were president, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine. That may be true because in my opinion, Trump would have handed Ukraine to Putin on a silver platter. Donald doesn’t just think that Putin is a genius. He wants to be Putin or Putin-like.

Donald is such a great diplomat that he suggested that we ‘“put the Chinese flag” on our fighter jets “bomb the hell out of Russia” and “Then we say, ‘China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it,’ and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.”

As for Donald Trump earning a Nobel Peace Prize … Oh, I just read Robert’s letter again and realized the date today. It’s an April Fools’ joke, isn’t it?

Barbara Hill

Spokane

Misinformed and stuck in the past

A limit of 250 words will not suffice to redirect Chris Cargill’s rant on electric cars.

Ever sat in a Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt (which was recalled in 2020 for battery fires), even for a test drive? Fine cars, but for Spokane’s “finest” and all their equipment, let alone transporting a perp in the back seat, it will not work. A Tesla, at this moment, was the best alternative. And not enough power? A full charge gets you more than 300 miles, and try the Insane Mode.

A single wind turbine generates enough electricity to power 940 homes. There are 24 wind farms in Washington. Each has from 23 to 133 turbines, and growing. No wind? That’s what batteries are for.

There is a tsunami of EVs coming. The choices will only get bigger. Pretty sure there was similar argument 100 years ago, with wanting to keep horse-drawn wagons, rather than those noisy Ford Model Ts. And for anyone who just filled up their F-150 and laid out $60, look down the road at the Tesla that only paid $6 for electricity to fill up its battery.

Tom Stice

Spokane