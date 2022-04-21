Opinion letters for 4/22/22 paper

Housing prices too high

Now that the pandemic is slowing down a little bit, there are other things to be worried about. Housing prices are increasing and have been since the pandemic. Prices throughout 2021 were at a 23.3% increase.

Real estate agent Tim Todd said there is about a 16.4% increase in housing prices in 2022. When the demand for housing is high but supplies are low, the home prices often rise. The inventory is tight and the country hasn’t built enough houses.

Even though inventory is tight and there haven’t been enough houses built, “Spokane has put aside 10% of its money to address the housing issue,” The Spokesman-Review reported. Also, Spokane County has set aside $4.5 million for affordable housing. In an interview, Todd said to “lower income areas, tax breaks in areas, and speed up permit process.”

Another solution is to “build more housing downtown and have about 5,000 to 10,000 more people live downtown if apartments are built in the vacant parking lots,” (Ben Stuckart). I hope what we have learned helps in the future to not let our housing prices get so high to the point people can’t afford rent and have no place to call home.

Emily Todd

North Central High School student

Kudos to Clark’s Tire & Automotive

Last week, two thieves stole the catalytic converter from each of Corbin Senior Center’s two 15-passenger vans. Corbin was looking at the cost of replacing two converters and the loss of revenue for a number of day tours.

But the Monday after the thefts, Clark’s Tire & Automotive not only donated a converter to Corbin, but installed it so that day tours could resume the next day.

As a volunteer tour leader for Corbin, I realize what a magnanimous act this was, as do all employees and volunteers at Corbin. I know many companies in Spokane have a “heart,” and what Clark’s did really exemplifies what heart is.

Thank you, Clark’s Tire & Automotive.

Ron Krueger

Spokane

Mead band struggles

Mead High School’s concert bands went to Ferris High School on March 24. The only thing I could think of while I was there was how nice their school was. I understand that schools get a different amount of funding, but does it take a lot for a school to care about its performing arts students?

Mead does a pretty good job of the funding side of things. Money has never been an issue, it’s the feeling around Mead’s band that is different.

People have become less passionate about music in general. When looking at the current senior class, I see people who are good because they want to be. It is easy to tell they want to be there.

When looking at the current freshman class, it’s not the same. Students don’t feel the same as they once did. This might have something to do with how Mead’s band is smaller and could possibly keep getting smaller.

In 2018, it was the first year that Mead’s marching band wasn’t in open division. Obviously, COVID-19 has changed the amount of kids involved with the band, but if more people don’t keep going through the program, Mead’s band could be struggling in the future.

Katherine Selby

Spokane