Letters for Aug. 9, 2022

Vote for Natasha Hill

I think it is finally time for Cathy McMorris Rodgers to retire and spend more time with her family. Please help her out by voting for Natasha Hill in the general election.

The reasons are too numerous to mention, but CMR’s support of Donald Trump and all he represents should be reason enough alone. Rescuing Tom Foley’s legacy would be another good reason.

Jon Etherton

Spokane

Threats to democracy

Regarding the claim that America’s democracy is under threat from those who defend the outcome of the 2020 election (“Our democracy is under attack,” letters, Aug. 4), one more time, when will you face reality? What don’t you get?

There are 3,143 counties or county equivalents (parishes, etc.) in the United States, many of them with Republican election officials. How many of those support the election fraud claims made by Trump supporters? Exactly zero. Zero out of 3,143. There are 50 secretaries of state, many of them Republicans. How many of those support claims of election fraud? Exactly zero. Zero out of 50.

Trump supporters filed more than 40 lawsuits challenging election results. Not one was successful. Zero out of more than 40.

Trump lost, legally and fairly. Do you seriously believe that the fraud claims could be concealed by so many people? Someone, somewhere among all those officials would have said something, it is basic human nature. It also is an insult and a shame that thousands of dedicated, fair, trustworthy Americans who work hard to ensure our election systems works properly should come under relentless attack from a minority of delusional citizens who won’t recognize reality. If you are among that minority, you are the true threat to democracy in America. If you vote for candidates who support the fraud allegations, who back Donald Trump or espouse his values of invective, deceit and intimidation, you are a threat to this country. Those are the facts.

Steve Blewett

Spokane

Salmon extinction

We stand at a hugely consequential moment for our iconic salmon species. What we choose now determines the fate of these magnificent fish, who swim 900 miles to the ocean and 900 back uphill to their birthplace to spawn and die. They feed many other animals on land and in the water. They nourish us and support recreation and tourism.

But with salmon on the brink of extinction, all this and more could be lost. The old path, the status quo, leaves the four lower Snake River dams intact. Years of scientific evidence show this will soon lead to extinction of remaining salmon species. There’s a better way forward. In 2022, we have an opportunity to solve this problem and create a better future for the entire Pacific Northwest. It’s time for our elected leaders to work together toward restoring the lower Snake River, replacing the services these dams provide and make all communities in the region whole

Idaho’s Rep. Simpson has published his own proposal for how to do this, but other leaders need to step forward. It’s time to decide that the four LSRD’s must be removed and bring together affected groups to work out how to replace them. Please contact Gov. Inslee and Sen. Murray to support the breaching of the four dams on the LSR.

Will we keep flushing away money on overly expensive energy and methods that haven’t saved salmon with what precious time is left? Extinction is forever. It’s now or never.

Laurie Kerr

Battle Ground, Washington