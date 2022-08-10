Letters for Aug. 10, 2022

Trumpification

Rob Leach’s letter (“Our democracy is under attack,” Aug. 4) with the same boring diatribe about the stolen election indicates to me that something has happened to these diehard Trumpers’ mental state. Call it Trumpification, a trip into a world where Trump reality rules!

He feels that the Democrats will lose the next presidential election even though the Democrats have won the popular vote by ever wider margins since 2000 and that is why the Republicans want to make it difficult for people (especially those that would vote Democrat) to vote. The Trumpers wanted to subvert the electoral college to maintain power, a coup! If Trump were to even be able to run in 2024 it would mean that we had become just another banana republic!

Robert Cannata

Spokane

Trump has earned a second term

Marc Thiessen’s opinion (“A credible argument for Trump supporters to back someone else in 2024,” July 2) is that President Trump shouldn’t run for a second term because he “can serve for only four years” and “a four-year presidency would cede a major advantage (incumbency) to the left in 2028.” Furthermore, “it will take more than four years to dig our country out of the mess Biden has created.” Wrong on both counts.

First, President Trump produced many positive results in just one term in spite of being new to the job and politics while facing fierce opposition everywhere (the real “chaos” creators). You can read about those results in Jerome Hudson’s book, “50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump.” Amazon’s website provides a “Look inside” at the contents for the “50 Things.”

It also took time to find the right people for some key positions. But now he knows the job and the right people to fill those positions, so they can “hit the ground running” in a second term.

Second, while he is limited to one more term, he can pick a vice president to serve with him and run for president in 2028. There’s some “power of incumbency” in that too, especially if it’s someone who already has a proven record of successful political leadership like Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, Kristi Noem or possibly Glenn Youngkin. They also share strongly held conservative values and love for Americans and America first. They actually provide the potential for 12 years of restored prosperity. Got it?

Bob Strong

Spokane

Blame Biden

CMR and GOP’s answers to gas prices, inflation and baby food issues? Blame Biden.

CMR and GOP’s solutions to above issues? They have none. Blame Biden.

Bob Sanborn

Colbert

Vagrancy in Spokane

People who have no visible means of support need help. Some readers might wish for vagrancy laws to be enacted and enforced. Others may concede that society should find a place for them (but not in my backyard). Some expect those charitable organizations to solve the problem given funding.

Recently our population has learned that locations, facilities and funding are available to address their needs. While having these resources available sounds good, one might ask if they are suitable.

The idea to open shelter space or low-income housing (or whatever you call it) on the west side of town (along Sunset Boulevard), while available, is not suitable. From what has been reported, no consideration has been made beyond moving these unfortunate people out of sight. The proposed locations provide no opportunity for food or employment without a long walk. The Worksource offices are on the other end of town and the local gas stations and grocery stores are also too far away. The proposed facilities being considered don’t mention how these people are going to feed themselves every day.

One would hope that those who volunteered and were entrusted with the task of addressing the needs of these people can properly evaluate more suitable locations that would not cause those living in the area to move away or worry about their property value and safety just because the space is available. Try to think about tomorrow and where these people can fit in to our society.

Mark Quigley

Spokane

Lack of pickleball courts

Since pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. and the official sport in Washington state, I decided to do a survey of outdoor courts available in the Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake areas. I heard that Idaho had numerous courts and found five courts in Post Falls (with permanent nets installed) and 20 to 25 dedicated courts (with nets) in Coeur d’Alene. Every day at 8 a.m. the eight courts at Atlas Park in Coeur d’Alene are full. If you go, take a chair because there is a waiting line.

Now, back to Washington. Spokane Valley only has two courts (with nets) at Edgecliff Park (corner of South Park Road and Eighth Avenue). Kind of out of the way for us. That’s pretty bad considering the masses of taxpayers who enjoy the outdoor sport. Liberty Lake has several courts but none of them are dedicated pickleball courts or have nets. City Hall says go purchase your own net, rent a net, or rent a net at City Hall. There are beautiful, dedicated fenced tennis courts everywhere. Most of these get little or no use but could probably converted to the type of pickleball courts that we players could enjoy. Fenced in and with permanent nets. Seems that if Liberty Lake can spend $44 million to renovate a nine-hole golf course (Valley Voice, June 16) then they could find a few thousand dollars to install decent outdoor pickleball courts! Spokane Valley should also address the need.

Del Schuenman

Spokane Valley

Spokane VA hospital

After separating from the USAF in 1974, I enjoyed corporate health coverage until I retired three years ago and began using the Spokane Veterans Affairs hospital.

I am 75 years old. The VA has been treating me for a serious health condition. Recently I bluntly asked my VA doctor what my life expectancy was and he bluntly replied, “early on in your treatment I would have said six months. Now, I would say your life expectancy in indefinite.” Blunt questions deserve blunt answers.

The care I have received at the VA has been more than satisfactory. My treatment has included inpatient hospitalization, treatment as an outpatient, use of the pharmacy and referrals to outpatient clinics in the Valley and the Seattle area.

I am a Vietnam era veteran of the USAF. I am more than happy with my treatment at the Spokane VA.

Gordon Spunich

Spokane Valley