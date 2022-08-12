Letters for Aug. 12, 2022

Medical care in Spokane

Spokane is known for its great medical facilities, doctors and medical care, we’ve been the recipient of that great care on occasion. All in all, good care.

But trying to get through to a doctor’s office when we have been referred is a challenge beyond belief. You call and get a message that says, “leave your name and number and reason you are calling and someone will get back to you within 24 hours.” Oh and by the way, don’t leave two messages! If you are lucky enough to finally get through to a person after waiting 20 minutes, they take your information and say they will get back to you. And do they get back to you in a timely manner? No. Of course the recording says, “If this is an emergency, call 911.” It may not be an emergency, but you would like a fairly quick response! What if your primary physician goes on vacation or has to take some sort of leave, why can’t another doctor fill in for that doctor? Are we really so “doctor poor” that it has to take three months to see someone? If Spokane is such a great place for medical care, why can’t we see someone sooner than later?

We are lucky enough to belong to group that has a walk-in clinic. You can’t always see a doctor, but we are blessed by having great physician assistants. You can always get in because they keep hours that everyone can use.

Patti Berg

Spokane

A bright future with Maggie Yates

Spokane County residents’ decision to increase the number of county commissioners from three to five means that citizens now have a better opportunity for representation and accountability in Spokane County government. Why vote for Al French who does not embrace this necessary structure, when we have an opportunity to vote for the highly competent Maggie Yates. Maggie has a nonpartisan and fresh vision for addressing all of the complex issues facing our region. Spokane County is her home and she has the skills to move us forward in a safe, livable community for all residents. Al French is chained to his past actions, a trail of special interest decisions and broken bridges. Spokane County needs competent leaders. Look to the future, VOTE for Maggie Yates.

Debra Schultz, Penn Fix

Spokane

Return on investment

I’ve lived in Spokane for decades and remember in the 1980s when the city of Spokane received millions of dollars in federal grants to extend water and sewer to the West Plains. The goal was to support Fairchild Air Force Base and spur economic development. Well, the base was served, but the anticipated development did not happen. While water and sewer lines were built, they sat empty waiting for the growth.

Al French had a vision of a partnership between the city of Spokane, Spokane International Airport and Spokane County to ignite economic development on the West Plains. After six years of advocating and educating on the value of the partnership, the West Plains Public Development Authority (now named S3R3) was created. Al French has led the effort to bring or create more than 6,000 jobs to the West Plains and has many more in the pipeline. The West Plains is now recognized as the fastest growing light industrial area in the state.

The water and sewer lines constructed four decades ago, are finally being used. The goal of economic development from the 1980s is being realized because of the vision of Al French. The community is finally getting a return on the investment made in the 1980s because of Al French’s leadership. It is this same vision and leadership we need to continue our growth and prosperity. That is why I am voting for Al French for County Commissioner, District 5.

Rob Daugherty

Spokane

Avista increase

Avista is again trying to put all of us in the poor house, asking for approval of 7.7% for electricity and 1.1% for gas. In the Business section of the paper on Aug. 4, it says “Avista Corp. reports $11.5 million in quarterly earnings” which is approximately $46 million for the year. Still not enough for them and the CEOs.

Thankfully our attorney general, Bob Ferguson, has filed expert testimony with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, claiming Avista’s multiparty settlement is not fair, just or reasonable for customers. Let’s just hope that Bob Ferguson can and will be heard. With everything else going sky high, we really don’t need another higher bill.

Carleen Reilly

Spokane

Murray came through

You’ve heard and read about the problems at the Veterans Affairs hospital and care facilities. I have some personal experience. They are true. I know because the father of my son’s wife has been living in one due to his time in Vietnam and Agent Orange-related Parkinson’s disease. He suddenly became very ill while there and had to be transferred to a hospital in Gig Harbor, Washington, for proper care. In the meantime, the VA facility in Bremerton threatened to start charging $250/day while he was at the other hospital. My son sent a note to Patty Murray’s office explaining to them what was going on. A few days later they got a call from the Bremerton VA saying that they were “changing policy” in this regard and they would hold the room without charge … Gee … Now, how did that happen? Patty Murray and her staff really came through for us. She’s an unsung hero.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley

Elephant in the room

The elephant in the room of abortion is men. So many letters, so many expressions of concern, but never a mention of men’s responsibility. Come on guys, if you are going to be there at conception then you need to also be there for the rest of the child’s life.

Dorothy Mehl

Spokane

Hoping I am wrong

The excitement in the air over the Kansas ruling on abortion is encouraging, but not so fast. Do you realize that this was on the ballot with no political affiliation? It was, “do you want to keep the ability to have an abortion in our constitution?” If you think that Republicans will vote for a Democrat to save the right to an abortion, I believe you are sadly mistake. I write this because I fear that too many people think they will and we need to find other ideas for this to be overruled. I certainly hope that I am wrong.

Priscilla Hawkyard

Spokane

Removing dams

If we remove the federal dams and the salmon don’t return, then what? Dams won’t be rebuilt and utility rates will go sky-high anyway. Your treaty says fish forever and it did not guarantee salmon.

Is it in Gov. Inslee or Sen. Murray’s report anywhere that would prevent the tribes from using gill nets to harvest the returning salmon or better yet opening a tribal fish cannery?

Once the dams are gone and our utility rates go through the roof, will the tribes help us (poor old Joe taxpayers) out? I think not.

Robert Gates

Spokane